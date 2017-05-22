2017 – Year of Good News with Greg Laurie

Share with your friends Submit More share buttons 0 Share on Pinterest 0 0

Greg Laurie took some time to talk with Bill Ronning and discuses what is going on in his life, his ministry involvement and his plans for the year and beyond. He touches on his son and how his death impacted his life and the hope he can offer for others dealing with this type of loss.

He calls for a spiritual awakening in our country. Greg tells us that Americans need to come together and battle the many divisive issues that plagues our country today. Pastor Greg Laurie will be hosting Harvest America, a free event in Phoenix, Arizona. In describing this event he tells us about how great an event it is for bringing non-believers. He has a new book coming out next month titled Steve McQueen: The Salvation of an American Icon. Full Interview below: