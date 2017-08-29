Back To School Tips
Sending kids back-to-school can be a tough time, for the kids & for mom & dad. The American Academy of Pediatrics says there are a few things you can do to make it easier. We’ve included some of the top tips below. You can get the rest here.
Before School Starts
- Don’t wait until the first day of class to ask for help. Schools are almost always open early to address concerns. You can even take kids in early to get a look at their classroom & locker.
- Accentuate the positive! They will see old friends & meet new ones.
- Find a buddy your child can walk to school or ride on the bus with.
- Drive your child to school on the first day – & maybe pick them up too.
- Touch base with the new teacher.
- Start the sleep/wake-up schedule a week or so ahead of time.
Backpack Safety
- Choose a backpack with wide, padded shoulder straps & a padded back.
- Pack light.
- Always use both shoulder straps.
- Adjust the pack so that the bottom sits at your child’s waist.
School Bus
- Children should always board & exit at locations that provide safe access to the bus or to the school building.
- Make sure they walk where they can see the bus driver.
- Look both ways before entering traffic.
Lunch
- Make sure you check the cafeteria menus, which many schools post online. That helps with planning.
- Look into what is offered inside & outside of the cafeteria, including vending machines.
Homework & Study Habits
- Create a good environment, including a consistent work space that’s quiet.
- Schedule ample time for homework; build this time into extra-curricular activities.
- Supervise computer & Internet use.