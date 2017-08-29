Peter & Shannyn

Back To School Tips

Peter and Shannyn —  August 29, 2017
Sending kids back-to-school can be a tough time, for the kids & for mom & dad.  The American Academy of Pediatrics says there are a few things you can do to make it easier. We’ve included some of the top tips below.  You can get the rest here.

Before School Starts
  • Don’t wait until the first day of class to ask for help.  Schools are almost always open early to address concerns. You can even take kids in early to get a look at their classroom & locker.
  • Accentuate the positive!  They will see old friends & meet new ones.
  • Find a buddy your child can walk to school or ride on the bus with.
  • Drive your child to school on the first day – & maybe pick them up too.
  • Touch base with the new teacher.
  • Start the sleep/wake-up schedule a week or so ahead of time.
Backpack Safety
  • Choose a backpack with wide, padded shoulder straps & a padded back.
  • Pack light.
  • Always use both shoulder straps.
  • Adjust the pack so that the bottom sits at your child’s waist.
School Bus
  • Children should always board & exit at locations that provide safe access to the bus or to the school building.
  • Make sure they walk where they can see the bus driver.
  • Look both ways before entering traffic.
Lunch
  • Make sure you check the cafeteria menus, which many schools post online.  That helps with planning.
  • Look into what is offered inside & outside of the cafeteria, including vending machines.
Homework & Study Habits
  • Create a good environment, including a consistent work space that’s quiet.
  • Schedule ample time for homework; build this time into extra-curricular activities.
  • Supervise computer & Internet use.
