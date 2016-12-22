Share with your friends Submit More share buttons 0 Share on Pinterest 0 0 23 Shares

As hectic as the days can get, bedtime can be just as hectic. Can I get a witness? But Dr. Johnny Hunt says it can also be a great bonding time for you & your child.

BEDTIME DEVOTIONS

What a great opportunity to teach them what to use as a plumb line or a moral compass for their life. His word, his promises to us. These are promises that are reliable .. they’re great words of truthfulness, honesty, and verity. So that they’re really making a lifetime investment in these very young, formative years.

Dr. Hunt’s new Bedtime Devotions with Jesus is geared to not only facilitate discussion with your youngster, but also teach them to own their faith.