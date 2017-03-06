Come to the Garden – Jennifer Wilder Morgan

Share with your friends Submit More share buttons 0 Share on Pinterest 0 0 31 Shares

Rescue From Heaven

Stacey Stone

“Well, You must not love me,” was author Jennifer Wilder Morgan’s response to God when she found out that she was never going to have children. And in her new book, Come To The Garden, Jennifer shares how the angel she created to walk with her through her trials and dreams on paper helped her see that God had never turned from her. “I do talk about the fact that life was going along just fine and I had all these expectations and plans and then infertility happened to me,” Jennifer explains. For years she and her husband tried to have children with no results and the doctors could never say why. Her life was turned upside down and she outlines what a horrible blow it was to her life. “It was the only thing I wanted to be – a mother,” she goes on, “I didn’t understand why, even though I prayed and prayed and prayed and nothing happened.” Her marriage fell apart, she went to a dark place and it was then that she turned away from God.

But writing a book and God’s Word reminded her that no matter what she chooses, God never turns away. She begins the chapter with John 1:1-5, “In the beginning the Word already existed. The Word was with God, and the Word was God. He existed in the beginning with God. God created everything through him, and nothing was created except through him. The Word gave life to everything that was created, and His life brought light to everyone. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it.” Then Jennifer shares through her conversation with her angel Margaret how God had redeemed her life regardless of her infertility. “She showed me how my life did go on and I did get remarried and I’ve found things to do with my life and now I have a new calling,” shared Jennifer. What she calls a “rescue from heaven” takes place in a dream where Jesus showed her the light in the above verse while revealing to her that, “even if I had turned away from God, He didn’t turn away from me.”

Jennifer admits that the word barren still distresses her in the pages of her new book, Come to the Garden. If reading this has caused you to feel the past distress over your own struggles with infertility, the angel Margaret has words for you. “The desert is also a very barren place,” she explains, “but when the rains come and the desert is soaked in water, it blooms.” According to this book Jesus wants you to know that, while you may feel like that barren and lifeless desert, you like Jennifer can embrace Jesus as the Source of Light and Living Water and bloom in His presence. In other words find your rescue from heaven.