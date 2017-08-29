Disaster Prep
Evacuations are more common than you might think. Natural disasters aside, people are forced to leave their homes hundreds of time a year because of transportation & industrial accidents. Below are several things you can do now to be ready. For a full list, click here.
- Have a grab-and-go kit. Include essential supplies, such as water, food, first-aid supplies, & don’t forget about your pets (including ID collars).
- Have copies of important papers. Keep in a plastic, waterproof case. Include:
- Driver’s License
- Deed to your house
- Proof of Insurance
- Medical Records
- Passports
- Social Security Cards
- Prep your yard. Maintain your trees & shrubs so diseased or weakened branches won’t fall down & damage your property.
- Know your utility shutoffs. Learn now how to safely shut off all utility services in your home.
- Protect windows. If you live in an area susceptible to hurricanes, install shutters that are rated to provide protection from windblown debris.