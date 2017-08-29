Peter & Shannyn

Disaster Prep

Peter and Shannyn —  August 29, 2017
Evacuations are more common than you might think. Natural disasters aside, people are forced to leave their homes hundreds of time a year because of transportation & industrial accidents. Below are several things you can do now to be ready.  For a full list, click here.

  • Have a grab-and-go kit. Include essential supplies, such as water, food, first-aid supplies, & don’t forget about your pets (including ID collars).
  • Have copies of important papers. Keep in a plastic, waterproof case. Include:
  1. Driver’s License
  2. Deed to your house
  3. Proof of Insurance
  4. Medical Records
  5. Passports
  6. Social Security Cards
  • Prep your yard. Maintain your trees & shrubs so diseased or weakened branches won’t fall down & damage your property.
  • Know your utility shutoffs. Learn now how to safely shut off all utility services in your home.
  • Protect windows. If you live in an area susceptible to hurricanes, install shutters that are rated to provide protection from windblown debris.
