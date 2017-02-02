Share with your friends Submit More share buttons 0 Share on Pinterest 0 0

Family Life Radio Expands Kansas Signal Reach

TUCSON, AZ (February 2, 2017) — More than 100,000 new listeners around Topeka, Kan., can now hear Family Life Radio (FLR) and music and messages of hope on 88.1. In January FLR moved its antenna from Lawrence to Topeka and improved its signal strength to include a previously unreached audience stretching to the northwest of Topeka and improving quality along the I-70 corridor between Topeka and Kansas City, Kan.

New listeners will hear a combination of contemporary Christian music and Bible-based teaching. Dr. Randy Carlson is both the ministry president and the host of the popular show Intentional Living, which provides guidance and encouragement in all key areas of life.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the listeners who support Family Life Radio and make it possible for us to reach an ever increasing audience with the message of hope,” says Evan Carlson, Executive Vice President. “In the last few years, we’ve added signals to the Family Life Radio network and expanded others with a goal to reach even more people with a message that transforms lives and equips listeners to live in light of that change.”

FLR is entirely listener-supported and looks forward to celebrating the launch of this expansion project with listeners in the Topeka area.