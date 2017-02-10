Games People Play – Francesca Battistelli

Share with your friends Submit More share buttons 1 Share on Pinterest 0 0 232 Shares

By Stacey Stone

Blair sat at her desk, the wind taken completely out of her sails. The promotion that she was promised was handed off to another and that other was now trying to drive her to quit. As the sun set and darkness took over, Blair worked diligently on a project that her new boss handed her at 4:30pm. “This has to be done now!” she demanded so Blair knew that she was going to miss the President’s big dinner that evening putting together a 3 hour report.

Truth is harder than a lie The dark seems safer than the light And everyone has a heart that loves to hide

What Blair didn’t know was that the game her boss was playing carried ramifications she could never dream of. The woman that gave her the project had told the President that Blair had other dinner plans that evening and could not make it.

I’m a mess and so are you We’ve built walls nobody can get through Yeah, it may be hard, but the best thing we could ever do, ever do

Blair can tell the story without tears now but the pain in her heart is just the same. The games people play and the untruth told that night almost changed her life forever. But the truth won out and justice prevailed when her antagonizer was caught in another mistruth and Blair finally received her promotion.

Bring your brokenness, and I’ll bring mine ‘Cause love can heal what hurt divides And mercy’s waiting on the other side If we’re honest

So why do we choose to play the game, hurt others around us and tell lies that, if we were caught, would end our careers? Because as humans, we always want what someone else has or we choose sin over God’s will in dishonesty. When Francesca Battistelli was asked about writing her song, If We’re Honest, she said that she composed it right after she, her husband and their small children moved back to Nashville. “I thought I was writing this song for everyone else,” Franny explained. “But in the last few years God has really used it to show me areas in my own life where I needed to be more honest,” she continues, “with Him, with myself, with people in my life.” Then she shared James 5:16, “Confess your sins, one to another and pray for each other so that you may be healed.” Francesca believes that having people you are accountable to, who will ask you the tough questions, can keep you honest.