Plumb – God Help Me

Share with your friends Submit More share buttons 0 Share on Pinterest 0 0

Family Life Radio artist Plumb has has been a favorite of many listeners for years. And during that time, she’s wrestled with following the Holy Spirit’s leading. Now, on the release of her new song, “God Help Me,” she shares how being on tour with the guys of Big Daddy Weave changed her perspective and her life.

“God has been at work in my life over the last 18 months or so,” she says. “I’m different now.”

Watch our exclusive three-part interview with Plumb here and listen to Family Life Radio to hear her newest single.

The Importance of Christian Radio

Listening to the Holy Spirit (1 of 2)

Listening to the Holy Spirit (2 of 2)

For more videos and artist spotlights, check out target=”_blank”>Family Life Radio YouTube page, subscribe to get early access to released videos!