Top 10 Ways Churches Drive Away 1st Time Guests
Thom Rainer with Lifeway Christian Resources asked people on Twitter to find out how churches drive away guests. It’s not really scientific, but does provide some interesting food for thought. For the full blog, click here.
The Top Ten, in order:
- Having a stand up and greet one another time in the worship service.
- Unfriendly church members.
- Unsafe & unclean children’s area.
- No place to get information.
- Bad church website.
- Poor signage.
- Insider church language.
- Boring or bad service.
- Members telling guests that they were in their seat or pew.
- Dirty facilities.