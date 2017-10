Share with your friends Submit More share buttons 0 Share on Pinterest 0 0

VICTORIA JACKSON – LAVENDER HAIR

Chances are you or someone you know has heard the “C” word from the doctor. When Victoria Jackson heard it, she turned into a devotion for others going thru the same thing! She joins P&S this morning to talk chemo, comedy, & what do do with the question “Why Me?” Her new book Lavender Hair gives 21 devotions for women going thru breast cancer, & is also helping to fund more research.