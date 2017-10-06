Micah Tyler Knows What’s Great About Being Different

Share with your friends Submit More share buttons 0 Share on Pinterest 0 0

Family Life Radio artist Micah Tyler recently dropped by our studios to talk about his new song “Different.” He says, “This is one of the most special songs for me personally. It was a song that was kind of written in a prayer closet.” He goes on to say that it came out of the insecurities that he sometimes struggles with and how God has helped him deal with those.

And he was kind enough to give us an exclusive live performance of this incredible song.

You may know Micah Tyler from the Family Life Radio airwaves, but you may also know him from his viral hit last year, “Millennials.” He gave us the scoop on where that song came from and why it’s so personal for him.