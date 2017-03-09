National Get Over It Day

Feel the Pain

Hiding your feelings or pretending that everything is okay will get you nowhere on the path toward healing. You’ve got to let it out. Get mad if you’re angry. Cry if you’re hurt. If you feel like you could just scream, do it. Keeping it all bottled up inside will result in bitterness and depression; it can turn a one-time offense into a lifetime disposition.

Talk About It

Find a trusted friend or two and vent. An outside perspective may help you sort out your feelings. At the very least, it’s someone to sympathize with you and hold your hand.

Be Wary of Seeking Closure

I think closure is over-rated. Despite how much your bruised ego thirsts for it, trying to figure out what went wrong and who did what will not help. Trust me, you don’t really want to know why someone rejected you. It’s like running back into a burning house to find out how the fire started. It’s far too difficult to find the source, and you will inevitably get burned in the process. Just walk away.

Embrance Your New Normal

Sometimes disappointments come with a major change. Divorce, loss of a job and such alter your day-to-day life. Things simply aren’t the way they used to be. Part of getting over the past is being fully in the present. You may have lost something, but you’ve also created space in your life for something new to come along. Instead of pining for what used to be, enjoy what’s here now and look forward to what’s to come.

Give It Time

If you broke your leg, you wouldn’t expect to wake up the next day, whip off the cast and start running. It takes time to heal. So goes the heart. Give yourself time to recover. Know that things will get better and a day will come when the pain you feel today is a distance memory.