Put Your IRA to Good Use!

Ministry friend, Sue Dolfuss, recently shared why giving to Family Life Radio has been so important to her. “About 16 years ago my husband passed away, and I would lay awake at night not able to sleep. I’d turn the radio on at 2:00 and 3:00 in the morning and listen to Family Life Radio. It was just wonderful to hear the beautiful music and preaching, and it lifted me up.”

When Sue turned 70 and a half years old, she considered her retirement plans, and her financial advisor had some shocking news. He explained that “the IRS requires that you take a minimum distribution from your IRA or 401K every year at my age. So he told me I had three options. I could put it in a money market account, but if I did that, I would have to pay taxes on it. Or I could gift it to a family member. The third option would be to give it to a charitable organization and not have increased income for the tax year.”

Sue thought and prayed about it before making her decision. “I gave some to my church. I gave some to another charity, and the rest I gave to Family Life Radio. This was the first time I’d ever been able to give a big chunk of money to an organization that I believe in. I appreciate Christian radio so much, and it made me feel so good that I could use this money that way.”

You can do this too. Just talk to the asset manager for your IRA, and ask for a direct transfer of your required minimum distribution. Tell them how much you want to go to your church and your favorite charity. You might be surprised what a difference your IRA can make.

For more information visit http://flrplan.org/.