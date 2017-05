Share with your friends Submit More share buttons 0 Share on Pinterest 0 0

Revive Us 2016

Revive Us, Kirk Cameron’s one night Call to Prayer event from last fall, is now available on dvd. Kirk is joined by Dr. Ben Carson, Francis Chan, Eric Metaxes, & Dr. James McDonald, as well as music from Passion & Vertical Church Band. He joined P&S this morning to talk about revival in America.