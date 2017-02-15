Happy Valentine’s Day everybody! While it’s not a dozen roses, a box of chocolates, or Mary Beth’s personal favorite, chocolate covered strawberries, I have a little Valentine’s gift for ya.One of the many surprises I experienced in the “remembering process” of writing my book “Between Heaven & the Real World” was feeling like I fell in love all over again with my bride (and my Valentine for 33 years!) Mary Beth as I told my version of our love story. I’m excited to share that love story in detail with you when my book comes out, including the story behind the song I wrote for Mary Beth, “I Will Be Here”. In the meantime I wanted to share this new, very special live video recording of that song I filmed recently at Sweetwater Studios. The guy playing the piano in the video is one of the most brilliant musicians I’ve ever had the opportunity to work with. His name is Phil Naish and if you’re a album credit reader you’ll recognize his name as the producer and keyboard/piano player on my first 6 albums. I learned much of what I know about “making records” from this guy and it was working alongside him that helped define the sound and “feel” of my early recordings. He was the guy who played piano on the original recording of “I Will Be Here” so it was very cool to have him “tickle the ivories” once again on this version of the song…it just felt right. I sure hope you enjoy it. Feel free to share this with your sweetheart, or anybody else that you think might enjoy it. Hope your Valentine’s Day is a sweet one. Blessings,scc

Posted by Steven Curtis Chapman on Tuesday, February 14, 2017