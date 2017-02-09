Tenth Avenue North – Sharing the Love of God

Share with your friends Submit More share buttons 4 Share on Pinterest 3 0 436 Shares

Before Tenth Avenue North was a band and was still just a street in Florida, Mike Donehey and Jason Jamison moved into student housing together at Palm Beach Atlantic College (before it became a university). Before wives and babies, before Jeff Owens came on as their permanent electric guitarist; the guys decided to follow God with their music and there is no looking back from that. Now, with their recent release of their album Cathedrals, they are celebrating their fourth album together by calling their fans that purchase the album and putting on surprise shows across the country.

To say that Mike Donehey, lead singer and songwriter for Tenth Avenue North, is wise beyond his years would be an understatement. Just look at a few of the lines from songs that he has written over the past few years.

She says, “How did I get here?

I’m not who I once was.

And I’m crippled by the fear

That I’ve fallen too far to love.” – You Are More

Oh, Father, won’t You forgive them?

They don’t know what they’ve been doin’ (oh no)

Oh, Father, give me grace to forgive them

‘Cause I feel like the one losin’” – Losing

I wish you never thought you had to go

Wish you never thought you had to leave

Together we can lift each other up

We can build a shelter for the weak – No Man Is An Island

As a band, Mike, Jason and Jeff want to encourage their fans and anyone who listens to their music to pursue a meaningful relationship with Jesus. This message has a new audience, one that the guys love deeply; their children. Writing, recording and touring keeps them busy; sometimes they are away from home 15 days in a single month. So when they are home with their families, Mike, Jeff and Jason make sure that time at home is meaningful and positive. They encourage their families to grow spiritually, by acknowledging the sacrifices their wives make while they are on the road and taking on more duties when they are home. For example, Jason takes his daughters to school in the mornings. This gives him the opportunity to talk with them about the things going on in their lives and to pray with them on those mornings before the bell rings. Having children has only deepened their desire to share the love of Christ, now that they are experiencing a father’s love for his children.