Who is Going to Fight for You?

By Stacey Stone

“We took some really big, scary steps to kind of make this happen,” is how Mike Grayson of Grayson Reed described the process where he and his wife, Molly Reed, decided to make their marriage a priority, even in their careers. He continued, “Molly and I, when we met, we were in our separate groups. I was with Mike’s Chair and she was with City Harbor, and we were kind of ships in the night for the most part, kind of going majorly different directions around the country. We just knew that that wasn’t going to sustain us.” So they decided to make their marriage a priority in both of their lives, including their careers and parenting. Molly and Mike have a one-and-a-half-year-old baby girl at home that has opened their eyes to how important fighting for your family can be. “It is the hardest thing ever I will say that first,” Molly explains, “those first couple weeks when you’re like I thought I knew how to live without sleep, but she’s now one-and-a-half, and she is – she’s incredible. She’s such a sweet silly little girl, and being a mother has taught me honestly how much God loves me. That perspective everyone says when you’re a parent you’ll view God’s love in such a different way, and it’s been so true. I couldn’t imagine not doing anything for this sweet girl and it just gives me chills to think that his love is even so much greater.”

Their new song Fight For You, outlines their real world perspective on the struggles of marriage and how they can be overcome.

“I know how to be your champion

I know what to say to build you up

And I know how to make you feel pretty

I know how make you feel love

Oh if you ever start to wonder whether it’s still true

Let me tell you once again what I said, when I said I do

I’m gonna fight for you”

“We are so passionate about family,” Molly shares, “and I’m not just saying this but family is life and we believe that marriage is the core of that and then raising children and grandchildren, all that, it just kind of trickles from there. And we – we’re like what an honor if God would use us to help inspire and challenge and I don’t know strengthen marriages, which in turn will affect families.” Mike adds, “One of the things that I’ve really been working on is when Molly’s getting ready in the morning and I’m like ‘wow, she’s beautiful’, actually saying that to her because, if I don’t, she’s not getting the benefit of that. So being way more intentional with my words with Molly and then especially with our little girl because I feel that weight of what it means to be the father of a girl.”

So, no matter what you are fighting for today, keep Mike and Molly’s words in mind, “It’s worth

choosing each other and choosing love till the end.”