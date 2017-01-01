The Word on Family Life Radio Shows

Intentional Living Learn to turn your good intentions into reality and find hope for a better life in Christ with Intentional Living, the flagship program of Family Life Radio. This thirty-minute program, hosted by Dr. Randy Carlson, focuses on the five essential areas of life that include faith, family, health, finances and work.

Focus on the Family Get a half-hour dose of encouragement and advice with Jim Daly and John Fuller on Focus on the Family. Enjoy the interviews and insights on one of the nation’s most recognized Christian radio programs.

Turning Point Turning Point, hosted by Dr. David Jeremiah, presents God’s Word in a personable and practical manner. Turning Point’s mission is to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world.

In Touch In Touch will increase your intimacy with the Lord and knowledge of Him. This in-depth teaching program is hosted by noted Bible teacher Dr. Charles Stanley whose mission is to lead you into a growing relationship with Jesus Christ and strengthen the local church.

Daily Hope Pastor Rick Warren offers hope through the scripures. People need to hear the Gospel and the hope in Christ more than ever. Through his shows he brings the Gospel to the unreached and passionately feels the need to reach the remaining 2900 unreached tribes and people groups with the Gospel of Jesus. In addition Rick defends religious liberty. Our first freedom is religious liberty and it needs to be protected. With this issue potentially becoming the civil rights issue of the next decade, Pastor Rick intends to be a big voice in protecting our first right.

Revive Our Hearts Nancy DeMoss Wolgemuth has touched the lives of millions of women through Revive Our Hearts and the True Woman movement, calling them to heart revival and biblical womanhood. Her love for Christ and His Word is infectious, and permeates her online outreaches, conference messages, books, and two daily nationally syndicated radio programs—Revive Our Hearts and Seeking Him. When asked what the most urgent need among women is today, Nancy says, to know Christ—really know Him; to trust Him enough to obey Him; to love and enjoy Him . . . to ‘own’ the Gospel in its incredible, life-giving, transforming fullness and implications; to be willing to lay down our lives for the sake of Christ and the Gospel.

Insight For Living Insight for Living is the Bible-teaching ministry of author and Pastor Charles R. Swindoll who has devoted his life to the accurate, practical teaching and application of God’s Word and His grace. As a leading program in Christian broadcasting since 1979, Insight for Living airs in major Christian radio markets around the world, reaching people groups in languages they can understand.

Haven Today Haven Today with Charles Morris is about the “great story . . . it’s all about Jesus”. This idea is central. It’s the north point on our compass and our message regardless of the topic. The “great story” aspect recognizes that human history – the past, present, and future – is a story that God is writing. We’re all part of it, but ultimately the story isn’t about us – it’s about God.

Equipping The Saints Pastor Greg Lundstedt, host of Equipping The Saints, is committed to bringing clear, biblical, Christ centered teaching through “…the whole counsel of God” (Acts 20:27).

The Winning Walk The Winning Walk with Dr. Ed Young is designed to outfit your life with the proven truth of God’s Word so you will be able to follow wherever the Master leads and experience the abundant life He intends you to have.

Let My People Think RAVI ZACHARIAS is a noted author, speaker, and an international Christian apologist who has defended the Christian faith on university campuses around the world for over forty years. He hosts the radio programs Let My People Think and Just Thinking that have reached listeners worldwide. Ravi is Founder and President of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries, which seeks to reach and challenge those who shape the ideas of a culture with the credibility of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Family Life Today Dennis Rainey outlines why your family is important. No matter what your current circumstances are, or what your family history has been, we still believe in a God that works miracles. And we’re here to help you transform your marriage and family with resources and events that outline God’s blueprints for the family.

Family Talk Family Talk with Dr. James Dobson helps preserve and promote the institution of the family and the biblical principles on which it is based, and to seek to introduce people to the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Back To The Bible We all need some expert guidance when it comes to living out God’s Word. That’s where our daily radio program comes in. Join Ron Moore, President and Bible teacher for practical, in-depth, 25-minute studies to help you take in & live out God’s Word.

Money Wise MoneyWise is a 25-minute daily and weekend radio program from the ministry of Compass-Finances God’s Way. The program offers a practical, biblical approach to managing your time, talents and resources, featuring listener interaction, expert guests, and an unbridled passion for helping people manage their finances in a way which pleases God. Rob West is the host of the nationally syndicated radio programs MoneyWise and The MoneyWise Minute heard on more than 900 radio outlets and serves as the President of Kingdom Advisors. The program is co-hosted by Steve Moore, who has spent his lifetime in and around radio. He previously worked alongside both Larry Burkett and Howard Dayton for over twenty-three years at CFC/Crown Ministries.

Moody Church Hour This Sunday morning program provides a worship service for those unable to attend a local church. With the trusted teaching of Pastor Erwin Lutzer, the Word is proclaimed and glory is given to God. Join us on a journey with the Word, worship, and prayer.

Truth For Life Truth For Life’s mission is to teach the Bible with clarity and relevance so that unbelievers will be converted, Believers will be established and local churches will be strengthened.

The Urban Alternative The Urban Alternative is a Christian broadcast ministry founded over 30 years ago by Dr. Tony Evans. At TUA, we seek to promote a kingdom agenda philosophy designed to enable people to live all of life underneath the comprehensive rule of God.