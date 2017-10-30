PLAY NOW
At Intentional Living, we have a passion to help people live intentionally in the five essential areas of life: Faith, Relationships, Health, Finances and Work. We’re motivated by our God-given mission, vision and message.

You are a Warrior! // Hannah Kerr

God gives us the strength to keep our hope in Him even when our circumstances seem bleak. He empowers us to fight the battles that will come our way. That’s the message behind Hannah Kerr‘s new song “Warrior,” and she shares a few thoughts about staying strong and fighting hard in this clip. Check it out now.

Warrior – Hannah Kerr

Lyrics

Staring down the face of fear
Gotta keep breathing
When the negative is all you hear
Gotta keep believing

‘Cause in the dark there is a light
Your truth it keeps on burning bright
Brave enough to fight the fight
And shout the battle cry

You’ll never stop me I’m a warrior
When I fall down I get stronger
Faith is my shield His love is the armor

I’m a warrior (I’m a warrior)
I’m a warrior (I’m a warrior)
I’m a warrior (I’m a warrior)

Every scar on my skin
Is a beautiful reminder
Of a moment when I didn’t give in
And I walked through fire

‘Cause in the dark there is a light
Your truth it keeps on burning bright
Makes me brave to fight the fight
And shout the battle cry

You’ll never stop me I’m a warrior
When I fall down I get stronger
Faith is my shield His love is the armor

I will keep the hope alive
I will find the strength inside
I will keep the hope alive
I am a warrior, I will survive
I will keep the hope alive
I will find the strength inside
I will keep the hope alive
Warrior
You’ll never stop me I’m a warrior
When I fall down I get stronger

You’ll never stop me I’m a warrior
When I fall down I get stronger
Faith is my shield His love is the armor

I’m a warrior (I’m a warrior)
I’m a warrior (I’m a warrior)
Jesus make me Your warrior

I will keep the hope alive
I will find the strength inside
I will keep the hope alive
Warrior

