You are a Warrior! // Hannah Kerr

God gives us the strength to keep our hope in Him even when our circumstances seem bleak. He empowers us to fight the battles that will come our way. That’s the message behind Hannah Kerr‘s new song “Warrior,” and she shares a few thoughts about staying strong and fighting hard in this clip. Check it out now.

Warrior – Hannah Kerr

Lyrics

Staring down the face of fear

Gotta keep breathing

When the negative is all you hear

Gotta keep believing

‘Cause in the dark there is a light

Your truth it keeps on burning bright

Brave enough to fight the fight

And shout the battle cry

You’ll never stop me I’m a warrior

When I fall down I get stronger

Faith is my shield His love is the armor

I’m a warrior (I’m a warrior)

I’m a warrior (I’m a warrior)

I’m a warrior (I’m a warrior)

Every scar on my skin

Is a beautiful reminder

Of a moment when I didn’t give in

And I walked through fire

‘Cause in the dark there is a light

Your truth it keeps on burning bright

Makes me brave to fight the fight

And shout the battle cry

You’ll never stop me I’m a warrior

When I fall down I get stronger

Faith is my shield His love is the armor

I will keep the hope alive

I will find the strength inside

I will keep the hope alive

I am a warrior, I will survive

I will keep the hope alive

I will find the strength inside

I will keep the hope alive

Warrior

You’ll never stop me I’m a warrior

When I fall down I get stronger

You’ll never stop me I’m a warrior

When I fall down I get stronger

Faith is my shield His love is the armor

I’m a warrior (I’m a warrior)

I’m a warrior (I’m a warrior)

Jesus make me Your warrior

I will keep the hope alive

I will find the strength inside

I will keep the hope alive

Warrior