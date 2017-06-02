Almond Baked Donuts
Shannyn found this recipe for 4 Ingredient Healthy Almond Donuts! #BakeAmericaGreatAgain
Ingredients
1 cup (100g) Almond Meal/Flour
3 tbsp (65g) Honey (or Maple Syrup/Coconut Nectar/Agave)
2 large eggs
2 tsp Vanilla Extract
(Some use 1/4 tsp baking soda)
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 300° F
- Grease pan & set aside.
- Mix all of your ingredients until smooth.
- Fill pan with mixture, filling each donut cavity 1/2 way full.
- Bake for 10-15 minutes. Keep an eye on them & take them out as soon as your donuts are cooked (A skewer inserted into the middle removes clean)
- Allow to cool before removing from tins.
- Donuts will keep in fridge or at room temperature for 3-4 days. (Store in an airtight container)