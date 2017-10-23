God Uses Broken Hearts Too // Brandon Heath

Sometimes we think we have to have it all together before God can use us.

But Family Life Radio artist Brandon Heath has a different take on it. His brand new album, Faith Hope Love Repeat, features the single “Whole Heart,” which has quickly become a listener favorite.

Brandon says reconciliation has been a major theme in his life. “The more I know Jesus, I think He’s about redeeming things. I look at my life and my own heart as a fragmented puzzle that is confusing and broken. And God put that back together. He used all the pieces.”

We’re called to love God with our whole heart—even the broken and shameful pieces. We have to trust God to use all of those pieces when we give them to Him.

“He’s in the business of redeeming and reconciling, and I love that. It makes me feel like I’m living the life I’m supposed to live.”

The lyrics of “Whole Heart” are a great reminder that we don’t have to hide the shameful parts of our lives that we might prefer to forget. When we truly understand God’s love and grace, we don’t have anything to fear.

Well I called your name a long time ago

And you sprung a well from a heart of stone

But I was careful then what I let you see

Only thought you wanted the best of me

The less I trust you, the less I grow

The more you love me, the more I know

I don’t have to be afraid to show all of me, all of me

“There is no fear in love, but perfect love casts out fear” (1 John 4:18).

Listen to the whole interview with Brandon here, including news about the new addition to his family, coming this Christmas!