Show Highlights
2016 Top Bible Searches
What was the most searched for Bible verse of 2016? read more »
Top Films of 2016
Top Films of 2016! read more »
Lift Up Jesus
God is Using FLR read more »
Newest Articles
Big Daddy Weave
The My Story Tour gives daily opportunities to take notice of the many ways ... read more »
What is a Good, Good Father?
As the father of two young daughters, Chris Tomlin is used to not being ... read more »
Who is Going to Fight for You?
“We took some really big, scary steps to kind of make this happen.” read more »
Prayer Hope Line
God be with me please
God be with me in the new year. I've been so childish this year especially with the guy I'm so crazy about and I...
Freedom from sins
I seek your intervention God that you will break the chains of sin. Bless this upcoming year to be according to...
Prayer for my Mom & Siblings
My 80 year old Mom (Maria) is sick and she is not a believer. Pls pray for her spiritual and physical healing....