  • 3-2-1... Hope!
  • Make a Plan for 2017!
  • FLR + Crown Financial
  • Find Your Local myFLR Station!
  • Prayer Wall

50,742

People who started their
Intentional One Thing Challenge

learn more

Show Highlights

Peter & Shannyn

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone

A former child star serves time at a mega-church. read more »

Bill R

Lead Me

Sanctus Real read more »

Bill R

Danny Gokey

Rise read more »

Newest Articles

Tim Timmons

Tim Timmons

When in ministry it is easy to view your identity as how people see you and ... read more »

Image of the Big Daddy Weave Band

Big Daddy Weave

The My Story Tour gives daily opportunities to take notice of the many ways ... read more »

chris-tomlin

What is a Good, Good Father?

As the father of two young daughters, Chris Tomlin is used to not being ... read more »

Prayer Hope Line

healing

Please pray for healing of teeth and jaw! I can't afford to go to the dentist! Thank you!

Love

Father, please guide my true love to me. Please bring a man into my life you know will cherish me and that you...

Weight loss

Father, please help me to lose this excess weight. Please melt the excess fat off of me. I am doing what I am...