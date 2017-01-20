  • Intentional Love Marriage Conference - San Luis Obispo
  • 3-2-1... Hope!
  • FLR + Crown Financial
  • Find Your Local myFLR Station!

50,795

People who started their
Intentional One Thing Challenge

learn more

Show Highlights

Peter & Shannyn

Priscilla Shirer

The Fervent Tour coming to Family Life Nation! read more »

Bill R

Raising Kids

Tough Teens read more »

Bill R

Finding Joy in Trial

...the joy of the Lord is your strength. Nehemiah 8:10 read more »

Newest Articles

Matthew West

Matthew West

Matthew’s songs have impacted many with their compelling lyrics, beginning ... read more »

For King and Country

For King and Country

Like many Christian music artists, Joel and Luke Smallbone, of For King and ... read more »

Tim Timmons

Tim Timmons

When in ministry it is easy to view your identity as how people see you and ... read more »

Prayer Hope Line

Grace and Peace

Please pray that I will deal with difficult people with grace, wisdom and maturity. Please pray that I would...

Family peace

Heavenly Father, please sort out the issues between Carolina and Stephanie. Please do whats best for both of...

daughter

Our kindergarden school teacher daughter goes into a meeting at 11 a.m. today. Please pray God will be with her...